A Navy commander, an airship, and a love for cooking; ingredients for Commander’s Grill

This week Joe heads to Commander’s Grill in Boonville. He starts off with the house salad, made with romaine lettuce, secret dressing, tomatoes, pepperoncini, signature Provel cheese, grated parmesan and Romano cheese.

You’ll notice a picture behind the bar of a commander. That is the great uncle of Mike Reeder’s wife. He built the first airship ever built in the U.S., the ZR-1, in 1923. He even flew it over the Boonville Courthouse. Reeder wanted to make sure his story is remembered.

And of course they have a burger dubbed ‘the airship,’ so Joe has to try that. It’s a triple burger, a brisket-chuck blend ground fresh every day, topped with zeppelin sauce, lettuce and tomato. Zeppelin sauce is similar to sauce at Shake Shack. And the tomatoes come from a local farm.

And finally, Joe tries their reverse seared porkchop. It’s a center cut, 20-ounce, two-inch porkchop, from the Old Fashioned Butcher Shop. It comes with garlic new potatoes, a roll and Carolina mustard sauce. This particular dish is only served on Saturday nights.