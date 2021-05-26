Evansville Food Truck Festival returning this year

The Evansville Food Truck Festival is returning this year! The food trucks will be will packing Bosse Field on May 30. So of course Joe had to try out some of the food trucks. First off he visits Diva’s Cooking. She cooks up a fish and chicken strip combo for Joe to try. It comes with their diva sauce – a pickle-based sauce.

Now for some gelato! He heads over to Jeanne’s Gelato on the Go. Joe tries the diet raspberry for those who are watching their calories. They also have some vegan options. One of their specials is a scoop of gelato with a shot of expresso. They also have all kinds of floats.

The Evansville Food Truck Festival is May 30 at Bosse Field. There will be 27 food trucks, as well as food booths and boutique booths and live music. You can see a full list of vendors and buy tickets here.