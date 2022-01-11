Evansville restaurants offering great deals for Pizza Week

It’s Pizza Week in Evansville. Multiple pizza places are participating across town with deals on pizzas, and this week Ron Rhodes tried stopped by some of the locations participating. Ron’s first stop was at Roca Bar, where he tried the Around the World pizza as well as some of the veggie pizzas.

Next, Joe stopped at Franklin Street Pizza Factory where he got to make a philly cheesesteak pizza.

On his last stop, Ron threw pizza dough at Dontae’s Highland Pizza Parlor. They’ll offer specials on BBQ bacon cheeseburger pizza during Pizza Week.