Evansville Wing Fest is back this weekend with some hard to find wings

Despite the shortage, Evansville Wing Fest is back at the Coliseum this year and Joe got to try out some of the wings before the festival this weekend. Wing Fest is July 24 and you can buy tickets by clicking here.

There will be 12 vendors with about 40 different styles of wings. Wing Fest may be the only place you can try some these wings as some vendors are made straight from someone’s smoker or caterers.

Doors open at noon for VIP and kids 12 and under are free. And some people will actually bob for wings! There will be a pool filled with Ranch dressing and they’ll have to pull out as many wings as they can with their mouth. There will also be a wing eating competition. Winner is the first one to finish 15 jumbo-sized wings.