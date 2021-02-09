Everything’s bigger at El Charro

Joe is headed to Evansville’s west side to check out El Charro. First on the menu is a big ol’ quesadilla with bell pepper, onions, tomato, cheese, and a side salad.

Another larger-than-life dish: the burrito jalisco. This burrito comes with steak or chicken, refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, lettuce and sour cream. It’s topped with cheese sauce.

And finally, the steak gringo: a succulent marinated 8oz ribeye steak served with diced potatoes and salad.

El Charro is located at 720 N Sonntag Avenue in Evansville. They are open 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday -Thursday, until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Sunday.