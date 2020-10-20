Finding your Bliss through pizza and ice cream

They’re known for an unusual combination: pizza and ice cream. Bliss on 6th Avenue in Evansville has a special process for making their pizza, check it out.

So what does Joe Bird put on his pizza? Pepperoni, onion, mushroom and chicken. He also tries out a pepperoni and and sausage sub.

And they’ve got a lot of options for ice cream: Mississippi mud, cake batter, double vanilla, banana toasted walnut, key lime pie, blueberry cheesecake, just to name a few.

Bliss on 6th is located at 10 NW 6th Avenue in Evansville. They are open Monday – Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. They also have locations in Newburgh, New Harmony, Rockport, Corydon, Tell City and Mount Vernon.

