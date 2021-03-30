For those who can’t stand the heat, but want the meat, try J&B BBQ

We’re not all masters of the grill; but that doesn’t mean we can enjoy some great barbecue. Joe heads to J&B BBQ in Henderson to see what they’re grilling up. First up is their ultimate sampler: pork, brisket, open pit chicken, a rib, ham, homemade potato salad, homemade baked beans and homemade coleslaw.

Next up: the loaded pork potato. The potato is filled with pulled pork, cheese, bacon and sauce on top. And for dessert: a lazy cookie bar, an ooey gooey bar, and bread pudding.

But before he could leave, Joe had to try their brisket burger with bacon. It has brisket on the bottom, then hamburger, cheese and bacon.

J&B BBQ and Catering is located at 48 S Holloway Street in Henderson. They are open Tuesday-Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from until 2 p.m.