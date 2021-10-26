Get some food, throw some axes at Fry’d & Chop’d

Fry’d and Chop’d in Huntingburg offers more than food, you can also throw axes! But before Joe throws anything, he tries their food. Starting with a plate of wings with their sweet honey heat sauce, a somewhat mild sauce. Then he tries dessert, the extreme funnel cake fries.

Joe also tries homemade french fries, homemade tanglers, and homemade tenderloin. The tenderloin comes standard with pickle, but you can get it any way you like it, including grilled.

Joes tries some more boneless buffalo wings. They’re made to order. They make their own flour seasoning blend. You can also get bone-in wings.