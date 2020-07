If you’re looking for one amazing meal – and enough food for two meals – then you’ll want to see what Joe Bird has to offer when he visits Route 62 Diner on HWY-62 in Chandler, Indiana. First, Joe tries their Monte Cristo.

Next up: the Route 62 Double Patty Cheeseburger.

And finally, Route 62 Diner’s Fresh Cut Beef Philly Cheese sandwich.