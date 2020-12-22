Heading to an event in downtown Evansville? You’ll want to head to this restaurant first

It’s as the place to go before or after an event at Ford Center – Backstage Bar & Grill in downtown Evansville. During this trip, Joe decides to try one of their fan favorite appetizers: the absolute nacho – featuring fresh made tortilla chips, homemade chili, fresh made pico de gallo with cheddar cheese slices and sour cream.
Moving onto the main course – the BLT double cheeseburger! Instead of regular Mayo, they use peppercorn Mayo.
While they don’t serve breakfast, Backstage Bar & Grill does put their own spin on a breakfast favorite – chicken and waffles. It’s called the “zirckle burger” and has two chicken tenders with provolone cheddar cheese and bacon sandwiched between two waffles. It comes with a side of sweet potato fries.
Backstage Bar & Grill also has trivia on Thursday nights, and BINGO on Wednesdays. Currently, you can also order from them on GrubHub or DoorDash. They also offer curbside pickup and take-out, just call (812) 424-5020.
Hours:
|Monday
|11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|Tuesday
|11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|Wednesday
|11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
5 p.m. – 10 p.m.
|Thursday
|11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
5 p.m. – 10 p.m.
|Friday
|11 a.m. – 12 a.m.
|Saturday
|5 p.m. – 12 a.m.
|Sunday
|CLOSED