Heading to an event in downtown Evansville? You’ll want to head to this restaurant first

It’s as the place to go before or after an event at Ford Center – Backstage Bar & Grill in downtown Evansville. During this trip, Joe decides to try one of their fan favorite appetizers: the absolute nacho – featuring fresh made tortilla chips, homemade chili, fresh made pico de gallo with cheddar cheese slices and sour cream.

Moving onto the main course – the BLT double cheeseburger! Instead of regular Mayo, they use peppercorn Mayo.

While they don’t serve breakfast, Backstage Bar & Grill does put their own spin on a breakfast favorite – chicken and waffles. It’s called the “zirckle burger” and has two chicken tenders with provolone cheddar cheese and bacon sandwiched between two waffles. It comes with a side of sweet potato fries.

Backstage Bar & Grill also has trivia on Thursday nights, and BINGO on Wednesdays. Currently, you can also order from them on GrubHub or DoorDash. They also offer curbside pickup and take-out, just call (812) 424-5020.

Hours: