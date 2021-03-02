Heading to Owensboro for Burger Week

Five days, 24 restaurants, $6 burgers – it’s happening in Owensboro this week. Joe started at Ole South BBQ. They have combined their smoked brisket with their 1/3 burger for burger week. It’s topped with cheese and their sweet and smoky sauce.

Then Joe heads over to Famous Bistro to try one of their sliders. Black hawk angus beef on a pretzel bun with caramelized onions and a jalapeno beer cheese. Black hawk beef is beef that is bred and raised in Kentucky and never leaves the state.

And finally, since Joe only had to time to try three restaurants, he went to Brew Bridge to try their Bleu Bru Burger: blue Cheese crumbles, bacon, tatziki sauce, arugula, and tomato on a brioche bun served with pickle.

For a full list of restaurants participating in Owensboro Burger Week, head to their website.