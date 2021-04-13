Eat at the restaurant that was featured in ‘A League of Their Own’

Hornville Taven is technically in Euphoria, Indiana, but most people think its in Evansville. It was named for an old homeless man named Mr. Horn who lived in an orchard just down the road. To start of his visit, Joe tries an appetizer platter: onion rings, cheese sticks, fried pickles, fried cauliflower, and and breaded mushrooms.

Fast fact: Hornville Tavern has been around since the 1920s. It used to be a roofless dance hall. Up next, Joe tries their ribeye sandwich; it’s their top seller. The ribeye is smoked and they grilled, and is topped with their secret seasoning. It comes with their famous beer bread, which is made from scratch in-house. Beer bread uses beer instead of yeast to ferment and raise the dough.

Dessert time! Joe gets to sample several of their pies: banana cream, coconut, raspberry cheesecake, chocolate and bourbon pecan, and peanut butter. They’re made with lots of love.

Hornville Tavern now also offers Sunday brunch, and it’s quickly become famous. They put Yuengling in their French toast batter. They also do a lot of catering.

Hornville is located at 2607 Baseline Road. They are open Monday, Wednesday – Thursday from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m., Saturday until 1 a.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.