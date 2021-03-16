It’s all about the plant-based food at Flourish

It’s been growing in popularity across the nation, so it should be no surprise a plant-based restaurant has opened up in Evansville. Joe heads to Flourish on Evansville’s west side. He first tries their rainbow kale salad. It has massaged kale, tucked with mango, carrots, bell peppers, red cabbage, red onions, walnuts, and has an orange and lemon spritz on top.

Next up is the southwest breakfast crunch wrap. It is loaded with vegan chorizo, housemade tofu egg, crispy hashbrowns, a couple of their signature sauces, ranch, salsa, cheddar cheese and spinach.

And lastly, Joe tries their ‘almost famous bowl,’ which is their version of KFC’s Famous Bowl. It has mashed potatoes, sweet buttery corn, housemade mac and cheese, and housemade popcorn chicken bites with gravy.

Flourish is in Evansville at 222 S. Red Bank Road. They are open Tuesday and Wednesday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., until 8 p.m. Thursday – Saturday, and 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Sunday.