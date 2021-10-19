Homemade sauce and dry rub at Jasper Pub ‘N’ Grub

Joe visits Jasper Pub ‘N’ Grub this week. First up he tries their Saturday evening special sampler platter. It comes with their house smoked brisket, hand pulled barbecue pork and ten smoked wings. It also comes with two sides. They make their own barbecue sauce and dry rub.

Next up Joe tries their barbecue nachos. The nachos are topped with hand pulled barbecue pork, homemade queso, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, pickled jalapenos, and barbecue sauce drizzled on top.

Joe then tries their loaded supreme pizza. Made with their original crust, their have several varieties and even have a lunch buffet where you can just get a slice instead of a full pizza. Joe also tries their All-American burger. It comes with bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion. It comes with one or two sides.