Joe tries all the ‘panjun’ at Gangnam Korean BBQ

For this week’s Tasty Tuesday, Joe heads to Gangnam Korean BBQ and Cuisine in Evansville. To start off with, Joe tries some of their Korean traditional panjun, which is a side dish. Joe tries a fish cake casserole; it has a tofu-like skin, and is flavored with Korean red pepper sauce. He also tries their tradition kimchee, which is make in-house.

Wrapping up the pajun selections, Joe tries their white kimchee, which translates to pickled cabbage. Restaurant owner Joe Kim says kimchee is great for people who are trying to eat healthy. Kim says kimchee was even part of his own diet when he lost 200 pounds.

And there’s something new at Gangnam: a new twist on jalapeno poppers. It’s cream cheese in a jalapeno shell, with spicy crab and red tuna. It’s deep fried and served with Gangnam’s special sauces. Finally, Joe tries their crab rangoon, with spicy crab in cream cheese nori shell deep fried with four house sauces and crunch.

Gangnam Korean BBQ is located at 518 Main Street in downtown Evansville. They are open Monday – Thursday from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., and 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. On Fridays they are open until 11 p.m. Saturday they are open from 5 p.m. – 11 p.m., and Sundays from 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.