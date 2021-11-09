In this corner, representing Perry County, is Julie’s Tell Street Café

For his first visit to Tell City, Joe stops by Julie’s Tell Street Café. He first tries two of their most popular breakfast dishes: a western omelet and their ‘scatterbrowns.’ The ‘scatterbrowns’ are shredded potatoes, with green peppers, onions and ham and topped with cheese. Julie’s Tell Street Café serves breakfast all day long.

Julie’s Tell Street Cafe has created a sandwich representing each of their three high schools. The bulldog sandwich, representing the Cannelton bulldogs, is grilled Texas toast, with cheese melted on top of the toast, with two sausage patties, a fried egg, and in the middle is a hash brown patty. The marksmen sandwich, representing the Tell City marksmen, is a quarter pound burger with cheese, bacon, onion rings, and topped off with barbecue sauce. The commodore sandwich, representing the Perry Central commodores, is a quarter pound cheeseburger, topped with hand breaded pickles and jalapenos, and topped off with ranch dressing.

As if Joe didn’t have enough to eat, now he tries their lightly hand breaded boneless ocean whitefish with French fries. They even make their own tartar sauce. Joe also tries their coleslaw. For dessert, homemade coconut cream pie.