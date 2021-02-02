Learning to speak the language of food

2nd Language just opened after Thanksgiving 2020 in downtown Evansville. The name is a reference to bringing different cultures together through food. They specialize in breakfast. So first up, Joe tries their bagels: the dough takes 2 days to develop its flavor.

The new restaurant is quickly becoming well-known for their French donuts, which is a croissant-style donut. For January, their special donuts were cranberry cream cheese, matcha blueberry, and caramel mocha.

They serve more than just patisseries at 2nd Language. Another breakfast offering is the Asian rice porridge dish of infused jasmine rice, poached chicken breast, sous vide egg, ginger, green onion, fried garlic, cilantro, and a soy drizzle. Joe also tries the Cristo Croissant, which is lightly smoked ham slices topped with creamy fontina cheese, and a lingonberry jam. And of course, the bahn mi – fried eggs on a toasted croissant, and dressed with cucumber, spicy mayo, pickled onion and cilantro.

2nd Language is located at 401 NW 2nd Street in Evansville. Their hours are Tuesday – Saturday from 7 a.m. – 11 a.m.