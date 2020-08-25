Lunch with a view on Henderson’s riverfront

A brand new restaurant has opened in the former Tacoholics buildings in downtown Henderson. Cafe on Water Street has only been open for a few weeks. Joe Bird couldn’t wait to try them out! Check out this appetizer: smoked provolone cheese, breaded and then deep fried, and then it is shaken in their Nashville Hot seasoning served on a beta buttermilk ranch.

Next up: chicken and dumplings made with all white meat, and their chicken pot pie. Both made daily in house.

Another delicious entree, the grilled pork chops. And to wrap up a delicious meal, an old fashioned hot fudge sundae.

Cafe on Water Street is open Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. They are located at 104 North Water Street in Henderson.