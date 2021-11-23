You’ve had a stromboli, but have you tried the ‘lyle-boli’ at Lyle’s Sportszone?

At Lyle’s Sportszone, Joe starts off with their breakfast pizza. It’s topped with sausage, egg, cheese and bacon. Instead of pizza sauce it’s made with gravy. Then he moves onto their fried wings appetizer.

Then Joe tries their Philly steak sandwich. It has roast beef, onions, green peppers, mushroom, and their special sauce. The ‘Lyle-boli’ was up next. This footlong sandwich is made with meat, pepperoni, onions, tomatoes and mushrooms. Lyle came up with the “Lyleboli” in 1989.

The world series pizza is next up for Joe to try. It’s topped with onions, green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms and pepperoni. Lyle is not shy when it comes to pizza toppings. Another pizza is called the pig skin. It’s an all-pork pizza topped with sausage, sausage crumble, ham, pepperoni and bacon.