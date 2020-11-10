Made from scratch: Smitty’s Italian Steakhouse

There’s no shortage of restaurants on Evansville’s west side, and Smitty’s certainly stands out from the rest. Since most of their dishes are a meal in and of themselves, Joe decided to start off with their blackened salmon salad, which comes with eight ounces of salmon fried on the black top, and their Cajun seasoning, made up of a paprika, oregano, basil white pepper, black pepper and garlic.

For a more traditional Italian dish, Joe then tries Smitty’s stacked lasagna featuring their spaghetti and marinara mixture, ricotta, house Italian sausage, mozzarella and parmesan – all made in-house. But, of course, the table bread might actually be more famous than the food.

And finally, Joe tries their blackened chicken fettuccini alfredo with their special blackened seasoning.

Smitty’s is located at 2109 West Franklin Street near St. Joseph Ave. on Evansville’s west side. They are open Tuesday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.