Mama’s Pizza in Henderson offers recipes that are thin, crispy and delicious

This week, Joe visited Mama’s Pizza on Green Street in Henderson. He started with a “BIG MaMa” pizza with sausage, pepperoni, ham, green peppers and onions all on a handmade dough and sauce. The recipe for their pizza has been around since 1989, so you know it’s good.

Next, Joe tried the stromboli. They also offer BBQ stromboli and the “MC Hamma.”

Finally, Joe tries the fried catfish with a side of potatoes, mac and cheese, hush puppies and southern styled baked beans. He also had some red velvet cake for dessert.