Mediterranean flavor with some added flair

Not far from Ford Center in downtown Evansville is a little slice of the Mediterranean called Arazu on Main. Joe starts off his trip with their Thai salmon fillet on top of basmati rice, house-made seasoned grilled vegetables, and topped with a ribbon vegetable and Thai sauce with wontons and sesame seeds.

And since Joe Bird is the king of Tasty Tuesday, it’s only fitting he try their ‘sultani,’ which means ‘plate fit for a king.’ This ‘sultani’ includes: beef kabobs, curry rice, seasoned house vegetables and Taziki sauce.

Just as flavors of food around the world change, so does the menu at Arazu on Main. Coming to the menu this spring is the citrus ginger chicken katsu.

Arazu on Main is located at 415 Main Street in Evansville, across the street from the 420 building with a big green sign. They are open Monday – Thursday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday until 10 p.m. They have a second location in Newburgh, Cafe Arazu, at 17 W Jennings Street.