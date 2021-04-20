Breakfast, lunch and dinner, Mele’s has you covered

Mele’s Diner now has a location on Green River Road in Evansville right in front of the mall. They’ve been there for about two months. They have another location on Morgan. Joe tries a couple of their breakfast dishes. First up is their American slam skillet, which comes with sausage, bacon, eggs and potatoes. Then Joe tried their steak and eggs.

Moving on to lunch, there are several options to try, but Joe doesn’t have time to try them all. So he tries four dishes. He tries the fajita salad, chicken avocado salad, the Mele’s burger, and he tries one of their burritos.

Now it’s time for dinner and dessert! Joe tries one of their dinner combination dishes, where you can get your meat and veggies, and also something sweet on the side.