Joe starts his breakfast at Metzger’s with biscuits and gravy. The biscuits are made to order and topped with a sausage gravy. Joe ordered his with a side of bacon.

Next, Joe tries the classic Metzger’s bean soup. The soup is pressure cooked with bone-in ham and spices.

Joe then tries the coney dog. The 100% beef dog is topped with beer cheese, mustard, onions and chili. The recent addition to the menu is described as a fan favorite.