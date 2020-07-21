More than just burgers at Brown Bag Burgers

In this week’s Tasty Tuesday, Joe Bird heads to Henderson to check out Brown Bag Burgers. And yes, they have burgers, but they offer so much more. First, Joe tries their appetizers like their fries, tater tots and onion rings.

Remember the Bonton Mini Market? People would wait 20 minutes for their delicious chicken to cook. Now you can also get a bonton chicken at Brown Bag Burgers.

And to end a delicious meal, dessert! Hummingbird cake; bananas and pineapple cake mix, with nuts and pecans in the frosting. And also, Connie’s specialty homemade strawberry cake.