No damsel in distress here, just great food

This week Joe visits Damsel Brew Pub on Evansville’s west side. He starts with their scotch egg, which is an egg that’s been wrapped with pork sausage, breaded with panko breadcrumbs and then fried.

Up next is their beer battered onion rings, made with on-site brewed beer. Also with those onion rings, Joe is trying their signature wrath burger. This hot and spicy burger starts off with an all beef patty, topped with pepper jack cheese, fried pickles, avocado, fresh jalapenos and a signature wrath sauce. So how hot is this burger? Since the jalapenos are fresh each day, you never know if it’s going to be as hot as a green pepper, or as fiery as four alarm.

If you were expecting a ‘respectable’ fish and chips, you’re not going to get that at Damsel. It comes with two big cuts beer battered pangasius fish, which is a mild white fish. The ‘chips’ are made of kennebec potatoes, which don’t turn as brown when you cook them. Also on the side – coleslaw.

Damsel Brew Pub is located at 209 North Wabash Avenue in Evansville. They are open Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.