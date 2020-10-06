Over 30 years of Kipplee’s

Named after the children of the owners, Kipplee’s has been in Evansville for more than 30 years. But they’re not just a pizza joint, they serve sandwiches, appetizers and even Dippin’ Dots! But of course, the first thing Joe Bird had to try was their Cajun pizza.

What’s pizza without wings? And Kipplee’s has a lot of flavors to try: teriyaki, parmesan, garlic, chipolte, barbecue, buffalo, and hot honey, just to name a few.

Joe then tries one of their customer favorites, the hot ham and cheese sandwich. The classic sandwich is one thick slice of ham, some veggies, and mozzarella cheese cooked in the pizza oven.

Kipplee’s is on Division Street, at the corner of Boeke and the Lloyd. They’re open Sunday – Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.