Joe spent this week’s Tasty Tuesday at the Patio Steakhouse in Cannelton. He tried the rib-eye sandwich with a side of curly ale fries. He also tried the prime rib and a bone-in pork chop.

Joe also tried some of the seafood items available at Patio Steakhouse. Joe tried frog legs, shrimp, oysters and crab cakes. Finally, Joe tried the seasoned salmon.