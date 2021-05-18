Pie Pan staying true to the homemade classics

They may be called the Pie Pan, but dessert makes up just a small part of the menu at this Evansville restaurant. They open at 6:30 a.m. every morning to serve breakfast. Joe tries an oldie but a goodie for breakfast: biscuits and gravy, bacon, and sausage from the Old Fashioned Butcher Shop.

Time for lunch! Joe tries their turkey bacon avocado sandwich, paired with their homemade vegetable soup.

And for dinner, Joe tries their homemade meatloaf. For his sides, he chose green beans and coleslaw. But they have all kinds of sides, like corn, carrots, cheesy hashbrown casserole, home fries, baked apples, corn fritters, breaded mushrooms, onion rings, french fries, and potato chips, just to name a few!

The Pie Pan is located at 905 N Park Drive in Evansville. They are open Sunday through Tuesday from 6:30 a.m. until 2 p.m., and open until 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.