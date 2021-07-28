Pigs can fly at Copper House

Joe heads to Copper House on West Franklin Street in Evansville for this week’s Tasty Tuesday, where he got to sample their “If Pigs Could Fly” pork belly tacos with a side of loaded grits. The pork belly is coated in a spicy house seasoning before being slow roasted and fried, and then topped with a cabbage and carrot slaw, wasabi cream sauce, and fried wantons.

Next Joe tried their pork sliders. The ground pork is seasoned with their spicy house seasoning before hitting the grill. It’s then topped with pickled beets, arugula, and a feta spread, all on a toasted mini brioche bun.

Finally, Joe gets a taste of their spin on the classic chicken and waffles. The panko battered chicken breast is fried and topped with a spicy maple mayo sauce and then sandwiched between a Belgian style waffle made with roasted garlic and chives. It also comes with bib lettuce and pickled red onion and house seasoned fries.