Pizza and strombolis down by the river

They’ve got pizza. They’ve got strombolis. They’ve got salads, and sandwiches. There’s too much on the menu at Rockhouse by the River for Joe Bird to try. But he’s goin to try as many items as he can, starting with their cheesy bread.

That was just the appetizer. Now it’s time for the deluxe pizza with 11 toppings, including five meats, and six veggies.

What Rockhouse on the River is really known for are their strombolis. Joe is trying their regular stromboli, but one of their more popular strombolis is the chicken, bacon, ranch.

Rockhouse on the River is located in Henderson at 212 North Water Street. They’re open Sun-Thurs from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., and Fri-Sat from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.