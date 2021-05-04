Try the poke, it’s delicious! Don’t believe me, ask the fishes

Looking to try something different? Poke River serves Hawaiian cuisine. They are right off of Burkhardt and Virginia in Evansville. Joe’s trying a burrito, but it’s not your typical burrito – it’s a sushi burrito with a seaweed wrap.

You might be wondering about the restaurant’s name. Poke means “to slice or cut” in Hawaiian and refers to chunks of raw, marinated fish, which is then tossed over rice and topped with vegetables and umami-packed sauces.

Next up, Joe tries the Hibachi grill bowl that comes with chicken over rice in a teriyaki sauce. Then he tries the crab Rangoon appetizer.

Finally Joe tries the Hawaiian Islands poke bowl. It comes with marinated salmon, marinated tuna, and marinated yellowtail, as well as cucumber and avocado with poke special sauce. Joe also tries the pork ramen.

Poke River is located at 6240 E Virginia St. in Evansville. They are open 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, until 10:30 Friday and Saturday, and noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday.