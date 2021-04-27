Wake up the kids, it’s time for brunch at Prime Time!

Prime Time Pub and Grill is now serving brunch, so of course Joe had to try that out. They now do brunch every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Of the six new dishes the offer during brunch (in addition to their regular menu), Joe first tried ‘The Connor’ – it’s a 4 oz filet, with eggs cooked to order on top, and blue cheese.

And this isn’t your traditional southern gravy. Their gravy is made with prime rib and ground beef. So Joe tries their traditional biscuits and gravy. Then he tries their burrito with gravy. The burrito is filled with eggs, ham, cheese, onion, and breakfast potatoes.

And finally, Joe tries their breakfast flatbread, using their signature gravy as a base. It’s topped with eggs, cheese, bacon, and pieces of ground beef and prime rib.

Prime Time Pub & Grill is located at 8177 Bell Oaks Drive in Newburgh. They are open Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., until midnight Friday and Saturday, and from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. on Sunday.