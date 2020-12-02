Putting dessert first

It’s time to break tradition; too long dessert has had to wait until we’ve had our fill with the main course. After visiting Old School Cafe in Huntingburg and trying their cinnamon roll apple pie and bread pudding, Joe Bird decides he’s a convert!

After dessert comes the actual meal. Joe tries their ruben sandwich, which is known far and wide. But don’t ask about the secret recipe! If you want to try their famous ruben, try Ruben Wednesday, when the meal is $1 off.

The food is so good, Joe needs two forks to eat their Jimmy Dugan burger, a tribute to the film ‘A League of Their Own,’ which filmed some scenes at League Stadium in Huntingburg. The Jimmy Dugan burger is a quarter pound burger with bacon, onion rings, and tailgaters bear mustard (locally made).

Old School Cafe is located at 304 E 4th Street in Huntingburg. They are open Tuesday and Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can order food in advance by calling 812-683-4392.