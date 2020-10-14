Rollin’ in oats: The Granola Jar

You already know granola is healthy for you, but did you know it can also be really tasty? To sample some of the best granola Evansville has to offer, Joe Bird heads over to the Granola Jar. First up on his list, their cookies.

Joe is tasting things in a different order this time, up next: the main course! He tries their corned beef reuben with Sauerkraut and Thousand Island and loaded potato soup.

Then it’s back to dessert! Last item on the list to try: cinnamon crunch cake.

The Granola Jar has two locations: 1033 E Mount Pleasant Rd and at 111 S Green River Rd in Evansville. They’re open M-F from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.