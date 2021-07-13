What do you call a burrito smothered in queso? A quesorito by Salsarita’s

Joe heads to Salsarita’s on Morgan Avenue in Evansville for this week’s Tasty Tuesday. He first tries their chicken nachos, which is a meal, not an appetizer. Their chicken is marinated for 24 hours, then they grill it multiple times per day. Comes with a creamy queso that’s not too spicy. The chips are thin and crispy.

Next up Joe tries their quesoritos, their signature item. It’s like a burrito, but it’s smothered in their creamy queso sauce. Joe tries one that’s filled with steak and shrimp, and one that is filled with grilled chicken. Both are also filled with cilantro, tomatoes, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, and the list goes on.

Rounding out his trip, Joe tries a family fiesta pack. The family fiesta pack is good for taking home at the end of a long day or if you’re hosting a small party. It feeds about 5 people.