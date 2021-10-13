Heading to Schnitzelbank for Oktober

Because it’s October, Joe just had to visit the Schnitzelbank in Jasper. And he is treated to quite the spread. He tries their German sampler platter, the German beer flight, and of course kraut balls.

They also have a great salad bar, which is something they’re known for. They make their own French and blue cheese dressing.

And Schnitzelbank pulled out all the stops for their lunch spread for Joe to try. Pork shank, comes with mashed potatoes and gravy, friend chicken, home made noodles, two inch porkchop, kraut with a pretzel, brautzel, breaded tenderloin, coconut cream pie, various flavors of pies, apple strudel, and persimmon pudding.