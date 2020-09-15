Siciliano Subs takes sandwiches to another level

There’s no doubt, we love subs in Evansville. So Joe Bird had to stop by Siciliano Subs on West Franklin Street. The restaurant boasts they have the freshest ingredients available. Joe is trying out the ‘Rachel, a pastrami Reuben with Boar’s Head red pastrami, pastrami marble rye bread, house-made Russian dressing, Swiss cheese, and slathered in butter.

What if you decide you want something healthier for lunch? Siciliano Subs also have salads. Joe tries their Nona, which is actually one of their sandwiches turned into a salad.

And finally, the pastelito,a Cuban pastry, for dessert. Filled with guava and cream cheese, this is Siciliano Subs take on the Croque Monsieur.

Siciliano Subs is located at 2021 W. Franklin Street in Evansville. They’re open Tuesday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. They offer call-in or carry-out by calling 812-303-3382. To see their menu, check out the Siciliano Subs Facebook page.