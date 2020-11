Bone-in or boneless, Joe Bird loves Wing Week any way you serve it. With his passport, he’s checking out the best wings Evansville has to offer. First stop: Bru Burger.

Next stop on Joe’s exploration of wings is Franklin Street Pizza Factory.

And the last stop on Joe’s wing trip: Damesel Brew Pub.

Evansville Wing Week continues through Saturday, Nov. 21. You can get your passport by clicking here.