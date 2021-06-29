Unique name, but all the southern classic dishes at Swaggy P’s

This week Joe heads to Swaggy P’s Kitchen and Coffee Bar in Madisonville. They’ve been open for about a year and a half. Swaggy P was owner Paul’s nickname in middle school. First up: dessert! Joe tries their homemade strawberry cake, bourbon pecan pie, chocolate chunk cookies, and caramel Brule.

Joe tries their number one seller, the Swaggy P breakfast: two eggs cooked to order, side of bacon or sausage, hashbrowns, biscuits and gravy, and a waffle. He also tries the smothered biscuit – eggs, hashbrowns, sausage or bacon, and cheese topped with gravy.

Joe stuffs himself trying 7 dishes! The Paul Dog, a hotdog cut in half with bacon and cheese on a hamburger bun, chicken and waffles, barbecue bacon cheddar burger with onion rings on the side, garlic cheese curds, BCSOE (Best Chicken Sandwich On Earth) hand breaded chicken breast with jalapeno cheese and crispy bacon bits with sweet potato fries on the side, buffalo catfish sandwich with coleslaw and fries, and chicken livers.