From the truck to the walls, Tacoholics is serving up Mexican food wherever you are

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) Joe starts out this Tasty Tuesday at Ellis Park. The Tacoholics “Chimi Truck” will be at Ellis Park for all their live races in 2021. Joe tries their street corn, which comes in a cup. It comes with corn, cheese, mayonnaise, and lime. He also tried their street tacos. They come with carne asada, cilantro, lime, onions and sauce.

Next Joe heads to their brick and mortar location in downtown Henderson. There he tries their nachos which are a little different from the nachos you’ve tried. They come with onion, pickles, pulled pork, habanero, and cabbage. It’s Tacoholics’ Texas style bbq nacho.

Tachoholics offers more than Mexican food. They also combine Mexican with American cuisine, like buffalo wings. They also have a bacon double cheeseburger that comes with french fries.