Taste of Christmas returning to Henderson next week

Henderson’s Taste of Christmas will take place on December 13 at the Lumberyard Event Center, and will feature more than a dozen restaurants. You can buy tickets for the event here.

Joe started his sneak peak of the event with pulled mutton, ham, smoked sliced brisket and pulled pork from Tom’s Smokin’ Bar-B-Q.

Next, Joe tried two flavors of wings from Firedome Wood Fired Pizza & Wings. Joe also tried the homemade Alfredo and buffalo chicken wraps from the restaurant. Firedome will also be offering cocktails at the event.

Finally, Joe tried some juices and a from the Henderson Juice Co., including some of their most popular juices like beet juice and the inflammation tonic. Joe also tried a Açaí bowl with strawberry and almond butter toast and avocado toast.