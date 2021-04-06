From smash potatoes to the Perry Perry, it’s all at Duffy’s

This week Joe is visiting Duffy’s Pub House in northern Vanderburgh County. He first tries their take on shrimp and grits. It comes with a poached egg on top. It’s an homage to Tim Smith, the man who taught the Duffy’s chef everything he knows.

Next up is a new dish to Evansville – the ‘Perry Perry.’ It’s two chicken thighs, marinated in African birds eye chili, charbroiled on the grill. It also comes with ‘smash potatoes’ and veggies.

And finally, Joe tries the honey crunch porkchop. It comes with rice and brussels. They make their own breading specifically for this dish. After its breaded, they dip it in a honey, garlic and ginger, and soy sauce mixture.

Duffy’s Pub House is located at 5201 Kratzville Road in Evansville. They are open Tuesday-Thursday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday until midnight, and Sunday until 8 p.m.