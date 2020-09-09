Tasty Tuesday: Ghost Quesadilla is a fresh spin on Mexican food in Newburgh

Eyewitness News’ Joe Bird traveled to Newburgh to visit Ghost Quesadilla for a fresh spin on Mexican food, including the southwest chicken quesadilla!

Next up: a burrito STUFFED with smoked pork, pico de gallo, fried pickles, fried mozzarella sticks, and mac and cheese.

Finally, Joe Bird wraps up his visit to Ghost Quesadilla with some tacos that have west side flair! Originally from the Fall Festival, the west side tacos have smoked pork, mac and cheese, and crushed Grippos!

Ghost Quesadilla is open from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Mondays, from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Ghost Quesadilla is closed on Sundays. They are located at 4222 Bell Road in Newburgh. Check out their website for a full menu!