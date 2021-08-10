TF Ice Cream is more than just ice cream

This week Joe checked out TF Ice Cream in Boonville. Did you know they serve breakfast? Joe got to try their biscuits and gravy, a homemade Amish cinnamon roll, and a caramel cold brew.

Next Joe tried a TF classic — a foot-long chili cheese dog. Plenty of other toppings are available for TF’s dogs as well, including barbecue and sauerkraut.

Also at TF’s, if you can think of a flavor, you can make it into a shake. The three Joe tried are chocolate peanut butter, peach, and strawberry.

And of course, Joe can’t go to TF Ice Cream without having some ice cream! TF offers floats made with Derr’s soda, hard and soft serve ice creams, and you can choose between a regular cone or waffle cone. TF even has a to-go caddy for your ice cream cone.