The Cottage is bringing locally grown food to you

The Cottage in Sorgho is more than a bakery. Their partnership with other local food growers brings locally sourced food items to your dinner table. For example, they have partnered with Big Turkeyfood Coffe, a local roaster, to create a special coffee blend. And nothing The Cottage sells is ordinary. Even their assorted muffins come in an egg carton, making them easy to take on-the-go.

One of their more unique items is something you might not have heard of: kolache. It’s a smoked sausage wrapped with Monteray jack cheese in a kolache pastry. Don’t forget to try their seasonal pickles, pickled okra, sauerkraut, and pickled beets. They also have several gluten-free options.

The Cottage also offers several hearty soups and sandwiches. Joe tries their loaded potato soup, and their cottage grilled cheese, which has two types of cheese, bacon, grilled apple, and caramelized onions.

They recently started Cottage Market Direct. For a flat delivery fee of $5, they will deliver as far as Whitesville. Besides offering their items for delivery, The Cottage has partnered with several local farmers so you can have fresh produce at your doorstep.

The Cottage is located at 6869 KY-56 in Owensboro. They are open Monday-Thursday from 6:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. and Friday-Sunday until 5 p.m.