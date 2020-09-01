The Dairiette: Still a local favorite after 55 years

For more than half a century, the Dairiette in Henderson has been serving up grilled hamburgers, tenderloins, crinkle cut fries and milkshakes. Joe Bird can’t wait to try their big tenderloin and crinkle cut fries.

Next up: the Juicy Lucy burger – a cheese stuffed burger, with cheese on top. And of course, it comes with crinkle cut fries.

And to bring the heat: their buffalo chicken sandwich. Chicken tenders shaken in their buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, and comes with jalapeno cheese bites. To cool things down afterwards, the Dairiette’s classic vanilla milkshake.

The Dairiette is open Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from noon until 8 p.m. They are located at 711 Atkinson Street in Henderson. Check out their website for their full menu.