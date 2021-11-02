Find out why they call it the “Newburgher” at The Landing

Joe heads to Newburgh to check out The Landing. He starts off by trying their Thai flatbread, topped with sriracha chicken, honey garlic glaze, carrots, peanuts, and onion crisps. Then he tried their salmon risotto, made with parmesan white wine risotto, white rice roasted green beans and topped with a roasted salmon.

Then Joe tries their Fuji apple salad. It’s made with chopped romaine lettuce, cranberries, walnuts, crispy apples, fetta cheese, and grilled chicken. It comes with a Fuji apple vinaigrette. Then he tries their “Newburgher,” also known as the brisket burger. It comes with their barbecue beef angus brisket patty, barbecue sauce, American cheese, and onion crisps. It also comes with fries topped with their secret The Landing seasoning.

Finally, Joe tries their brisket nachos, with homemade potato chips, beer cheese, beef brisket, barbecue sauce, onion crisps and tomatoes. Then he tries their baha shrimp tacos.