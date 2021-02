There’s a little bit of everything on Water Street

Cafe on Water Street in downtown Henderson is serving up some delicious food. For an appetizer, Joe tries the cafe shrimp, tossed in sriracha sauce and served on a bed of baby greens. Then he tries their blackened salmon, served on a bed of rice,

Next up for the entrée is their porkchop: a boneless pork loin that is seasoned and grilled.

And finally, dessert! Joe tries their banana pudding, made parfait style, and their turtle cheesecake.

Café on Water Street is located at 104 N. Water Street in Henderson. They are open Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday until 9 p.m.