This barbecue is smokin’!

There are so many types of flavors of barbecue, and just as many types of awards. Joe visits John’s Smokin’ BBQ in Oakland City and says he can see why they’ve won an award or two. Joe starts off with appetizers: hand dipped fried pickle, loaded BBQ French fries, and hand breaded mushrooms.

Next up, it’s the 2 inch center cut smoked pork chop that they make every Friday. Then it’s the loaded smoked tater, which comes with pulled pork, liquid nacho cheese, pickled onion, jalapenos, and sour cream. The loaded smoked tater is only available on Tuesdays. They custom order the potatoes every week for this dish. Then Joe tries their baked beans and friend chicken, and the chicken is cooked to order each time. And you can’t forget the mashed potatoes and gravy!

Ribs, ribs and more ribs! Joe tries their St. Louis ribs which is only available Tuesday through Friday. You can get baby back ribs on the weekends. They offer brisket everyday.

John’s Smokin’ BBQ is located at 416 E. Morton St. in Oakland City. They’re open Tuesday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday until 9 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Phone: (812) 749-9227

Email: johnssmokinbbq@gmail.com